Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 79,666,320 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,852,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 79,666,320 shares during the period. HP accounts for 0.2% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owned 2.31% of HP worth $687,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.