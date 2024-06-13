Berylson Capital Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 424.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares during the period. CS Disco accounts for approximately 4.0% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned 0.47% of CS Disco worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $13,467,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 221,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 79,208 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAW opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LAW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

