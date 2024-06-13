Berylson Capital Partners LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 6.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 82.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

