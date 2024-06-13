Berylson Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 3.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

SEA Stock Performance

SE opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,477.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $74.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

