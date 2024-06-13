Berylson Capital Partners LLC Makes New $666,000 Investment in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Global-E Online makes up about 1.2% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.07. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.