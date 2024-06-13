Berylson Capital Partners LLC Purchases 61,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Asana comprises 3.8% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Asana by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Asana Stock Up 0.2 %

ASAN stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886 in the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

