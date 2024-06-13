Berylson Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 129,000 NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. NET Power makes up about 2.4% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of NET Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,680,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sk Inc. sold 2,500,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $25,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NET Power Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NPWR opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. NET Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $17.62.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NET Power Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

