Berylson Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 277.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. BILL accounts for approximately 5.3% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,203,000 after acquiring an additional 66,951 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,494,000 after purchasing an additional 723,151 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,218,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,711,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,632,000 after buying an additional 243,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $95,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

