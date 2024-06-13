Berylson Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Blend Labs comprises approximately 0.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 379,647 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blend Labs by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

BLND stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.14. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,700 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $244,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 545,704 shares of company stock worth $1,510,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

