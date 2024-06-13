BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BGSF Trading Down 1.3 %

BGSF stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. BGSF has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BGSF will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BGSF

Insider Transactions at BGSF

In related news, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 12,009 shares of company stock valued at $80,723 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BGSF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.