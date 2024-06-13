BHZ Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Mid Penn Bancorp worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $199,607.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,984.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $40,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,046.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $242,969 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $345.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $25.83.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 13.89%. Research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

