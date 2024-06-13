BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $245,000 in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of BV Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $8,864,000. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in BV Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in BV Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in BV Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. BV Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 million and a P/E ratio of 8.12.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

