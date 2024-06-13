BHZ Capital Management LP Invests $453,000 in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Waterstone Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBF opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $242.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.63. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 5.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.39%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

