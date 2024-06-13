BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases 25,806 Shares of NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS)

BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,806 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.99% of NSTS Bancorp worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NSTS stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. NSTS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.08.

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

