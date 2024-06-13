BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 1,784 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of HMN Financial worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in HMN Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Price Performance

HMNF stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.19. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

HMN Financial Increases Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

