BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 2,785 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of SB Financial Group worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 15.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

