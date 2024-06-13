BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 6,123 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for 1.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $52,721,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,007,000 after buying an additional 3,411,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FHN opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.