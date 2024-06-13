Biglari Capital CORP. Has $119,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Biglari Capital CORP. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.0% of Biglari Capital CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biglari Capital CORP.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $270.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,074. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

