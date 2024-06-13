Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

