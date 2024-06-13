Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 555 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 276,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

