BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 37.1% in May

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.
