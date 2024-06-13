Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 49.0% in May

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the May 15th total of 343,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Biomerica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.97. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 117.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

About Biomerica

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of Biomerica worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

