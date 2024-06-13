Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $5.09 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.6% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 122.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $481,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Verizon Communications by 27.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 101,002 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,438,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.