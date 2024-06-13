Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Position Reduced by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,392 shares during the period. Blackbaud comprises approximately 6.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 2.46% of Blackbaud worth $115,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,371.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after buying an additional 316,992 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,010,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 256,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,014,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,894 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $76.70 on Thursday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.