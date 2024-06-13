BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Position Increased by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up approximately 2.6% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.19% of BlackLine worth $45,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 51.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 855.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 588,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 200.26, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.30.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

