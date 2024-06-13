BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Trading Up 0.5%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.27. Approximately 7,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.03.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2148 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
BlackRock Total Return ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock Total Return ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.
