Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Amir Cohen Sells 11,008 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $33,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,340.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amir Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Amir Cohen sold 4,220 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $13,841.60.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

