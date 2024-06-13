Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDEW stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

