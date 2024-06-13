Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blade Air Mobility Price Performance
Shares of BLDEW stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
About Blade Air Mobility
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blade Air Mobility
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Casey’s General Stores Stock Fires Trend-Following Signal
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 4 Large-Cap Stocks With Major Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.