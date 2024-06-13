Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 86,685 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $186.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $169.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

