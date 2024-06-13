Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 361,342 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,342 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 6.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vertiv worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.