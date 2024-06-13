Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.4% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $107,763,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

