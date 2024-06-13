BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 184.5% in May

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 184.5% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $5.91.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.