BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 184.5% in May

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 184.5% from the May 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $5.91.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 78.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

