Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

BSBK opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 million, a P/E ratio of -136.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

