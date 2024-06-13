Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.7% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

