Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $168.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.51. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

