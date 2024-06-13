Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Purchases 10,013 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.4% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

WBA stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

