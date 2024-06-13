Boone Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boone Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 5.9% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DHR opened at $264.61 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.01 and a 200-day moving average of $243.81. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

