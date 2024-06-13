Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Frank H. Kenan II Acquires 30,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) Director Frank H. Kenan II purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $420,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,190.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.19.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 4.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Boston Omaha by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 568,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOC

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.