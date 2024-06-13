Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Director Frank H. Kenan II Acquires 30,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) Director Frank H. Kenan II purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $420,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,190.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $20.19.
Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%.
BOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.
