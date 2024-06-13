Boyar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 376,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,342,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 302,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE KO opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $270.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,074. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

