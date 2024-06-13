Boyar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $251,250,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.76 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

