Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $78,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 326.0% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $493.15 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.89 and a 200 day moving average of $506.77. The firm has a market cap of $453.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

