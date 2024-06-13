Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $25.49 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $140.29 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.