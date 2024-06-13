Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $48.18 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $48,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,071,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $130.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.09. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

