Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $50.33 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $154.24 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

