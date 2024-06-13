Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 438,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,192,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,806,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

