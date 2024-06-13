Brandywine Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,371,000 after buying an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 621,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 308,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of DNLI opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,403 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

