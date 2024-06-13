Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,185 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

PFE opened at $27.65 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of -460.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

