Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,996 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of Beazer Homes USA worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $908.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

