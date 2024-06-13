Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 48.2% in May

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 726,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ BROG opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

