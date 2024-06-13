Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Up 130.3% in May

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BPYPO opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.